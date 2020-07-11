In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, McDowell's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McDowell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, McDowell had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McDowell's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.