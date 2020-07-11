In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Woodland at even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Woodland at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Woodland's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woodland's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Woodland had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 6 under for the round.