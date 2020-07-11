In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Corey Conners his second shot went 25 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Conners's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Conners's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.