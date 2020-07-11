In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day in 3rd at 13 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; and Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.