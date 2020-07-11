Chris Stroud hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Chris Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chris Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stroud hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Stroud chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Stroud hit his 136 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 third, Stroud chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stroud hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.