Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 sixth hole, Reavie chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, scoring a par. This kept Reavie at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Reavie's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
