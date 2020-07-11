In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 190 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Hadley hit his 99 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hadley's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.