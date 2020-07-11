-
Chase Seiffert shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chase Seiffert makes birdie on No. 12 in Round 3 at Workday
In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Chase Seiffert makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Chase Seiffert hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Seiffert's 154 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at even for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Seiffert's 168 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
