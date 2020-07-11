-
-
Charley Hoffman putts well in round three of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Charley Hoffman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt saving par. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.
Hoffman hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.
