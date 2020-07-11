-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 59th at even par; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Carlos Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz hit his tee shot 284 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz's his third shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
