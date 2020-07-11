In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ had a 380-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Champ to even for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Champ's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.