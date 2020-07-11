C.T. Pan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

At the par-5 11th, Pan chipped in his third shot from 99 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.