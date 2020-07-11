-
-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burgoon hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burgoon hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.