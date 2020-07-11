-
Brian Gay shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Gay had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gay hit an approach shot from 272 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.
