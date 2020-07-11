In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Brendan Steele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 19th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Steele's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Steele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Steele's 152 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.