Billy Horschel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 29th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Billy Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's his second shot went 21 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.