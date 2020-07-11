-
Austin Cook shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Cook's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cook hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cook chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cook's his second shot went 26 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
