Andrew Putnam shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day in 66th at 2 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Putnam got a double bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 4 over for the round.
