In his third round at the Workday Charity Open, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schenk finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Adam Schenk's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schenk's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schenk's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk's tee shot went 173 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.