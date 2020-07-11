-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 41st at 3 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Long missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Long's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
