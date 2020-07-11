-
-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 7 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 54th at 1 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 16 under; Viktor Hovland is in 2nd at 14 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 13 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
Hadwin got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.