-
-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Zach Johnson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Johnson hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.