In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Zac Blair hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 152nd at 9 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Blair got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Blair's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Blair went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Blair had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Blair had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Blair his second shot went 33 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Blair's 174 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Blair got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 5 over for the round.