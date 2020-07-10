In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Zhang to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Zhang's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Zhang's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Zhang chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Zhang hit his 76 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Zhang tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 65 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.