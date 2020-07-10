  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Xinjun Zhang chips in for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang holes it out for birdie at Workday

    In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Xinjun Zhang chips in for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.