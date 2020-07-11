In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Schauffele hit his 106 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schauffele's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.