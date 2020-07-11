  • Viktor Hovland shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland launched his tee shot over the wind at Muirfield Village and had just 3 feet for eagle on the par-4 14th.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland dials in driver, makes eagle on No. 14 in Round 2 at Workday

    In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland launched his tee shot over the wind at Muirfield Village and had just 3 feet for eagle on the par-4 14th.