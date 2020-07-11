In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round in 6th at 8 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a 318-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 4-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.