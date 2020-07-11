In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Vijay Singh hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 77th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Singh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Singh at 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Singh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Singh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Singh's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Singh had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Singh to 4 under for the round.

Singh's tee shot went 325 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Singh to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Singh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Singh to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Singh's his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.