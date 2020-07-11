-
Vaughn Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Workday Charity Open
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 78th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
