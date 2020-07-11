-
-
9-over 81 by Tyler McCumber in second round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Tyler McCumber hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day in 148th at 13 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
McCumber got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McCumber got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 4 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green 16th, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, McCumber had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCumber to 7 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.