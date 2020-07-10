In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Merritt's 107 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 201-yard par-3 16th. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Merritt had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.