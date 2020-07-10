In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 120th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 8 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hoge's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 4 over for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 5 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

Hoge had a 353-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.