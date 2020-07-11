Tim Wilkinson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Wilkinson hit his 115 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Wilkinson had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Wilkinson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 107 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wilkinson's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.