-
-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 133rd at 6 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Potter, Jr. at 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a double bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Potter, Jr. went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.