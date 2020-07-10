In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-5 11th, Gooch's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Gooch's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gooch's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Gooch at 3 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Gooch's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

Gooch hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Gooch hit his 254 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch's tee shot went 277 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.