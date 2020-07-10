-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 11th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.