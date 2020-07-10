Sung Kang hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 120th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, Chase Seiffert, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 11th, Kang hit his 127 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Kang to 5 over for the round.