Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Sam Burns, Patrick Reed, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Cink hit his 77 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cink chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cink hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.