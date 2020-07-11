In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Steve Stricker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Stricker hit his 133 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Stricker's tee shot went 276 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 58 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Stricker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stricker's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stricker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stricker to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Stricker had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 3 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to 2 under for the round.