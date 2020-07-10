-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kim to even for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at 1 under for the round.
