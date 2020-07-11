In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 32nd at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Burns, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 third, Lowry's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lowry had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 11th, Lowry hit his 126 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lowry's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Lowry got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lowry's tee shot went 194 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.