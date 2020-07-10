In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noh finished his round tied for 108th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 2nd at 9 under; and Nick Taylor is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 ninth, Noh's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Noh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Noh's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Noh had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Noh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.