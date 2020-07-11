Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 eighth green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Straka's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Straka's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.