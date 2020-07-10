Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter, Sam Burns, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Sebastián Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Muñoz hit his 237 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 6 under for the round.