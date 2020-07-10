-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 72nd at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Sam Burns and Nick Taylor are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Hideki Matsuyama is in 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Cappelen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cappelen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
