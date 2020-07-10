In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 75th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Scheffler's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Scheffler chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.