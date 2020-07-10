In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Scott Stallings hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 12 under; Ian Poulter is in 2nd at 7 under; and Sam Burns, Richy Werenski, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Stallings hit his 243 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stallings's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stallings's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.