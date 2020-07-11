In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Scott Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th Harrington hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harrington's 94 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

Harrington had a fantastic chip-in on the 202-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harrington had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.