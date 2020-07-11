In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 43rd at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Kevin Streelman and Justin Thomas are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Sam Ryder got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's his second shot went 30 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 14th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Ryder his second shot was a drop and his approach went 110 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at even-par for the round.