Sam Burns delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Workday Charity Open
July 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 10, 2020
Highlights
Sam Burns birdies No. 8 in Round 2 at Workday
In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burns finished his round in 2nd at 9 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; and Nick Taylor is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-5 11th, Sam Burns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Burns's 131 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Burns hit his 75 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Burns hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 92 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
