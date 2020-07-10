In his second round at the Workday Charity Open, Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 153rd at 14 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 13 under; Ian Poulter, Sam Burns, Nick Taylor, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Richy Werenski, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Palmer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 6 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Palmer hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 over for the round.

Palmer got a double bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Palmer to 7 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Palmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Palmer to 8 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 9 over for the round.